You'll Never Guess What Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Are Doing For Valentine's Day

Celebrity couples are known for their lavish displays of affection. The giant engagement rings. The over-the-top vow renewal ceremonies. So you might expect an A-list couple like Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde to be going full-on heart-shaped bed with a sprinkling of rose petals this Valentine's Day. But as Sudeikis recently explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they're actually going to catch a basketball game.
"Every girl's dream, we're going to go to the NBA all-star weekend," he told DeGeneres. The two will be having a basketball themed V-Day in Toronto, where Sudeikis will be playing in the celebrity all-star game.
If that doesn't seem quiet magical enough for Wilde, DeGeneres did provide them with a portable table set, including a romantic bunch of flowers and bowl of popcorn. I guess in the end it's not about how a couple spends Valentine's Day, as long as they truly enjoy each other's company.
