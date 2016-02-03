You'll Never Guess What Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Are Doing For Valentine's Day

Celebrity couples are known for their lavish displays of affection. The giant engagement rings. The over-the-top vow renewal ceremonies. So you might expect an A-list couple like Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde to be going full-on heart-shaped bed with a sprinkling of rose petals this Valentine's Day. But as Sudeikis recently explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they're actually going to catch a basketball game.