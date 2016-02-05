Yes, certain designers do, indeed, dress non-sample-sized celebs.

“I want to shed a little light on Marc Bouwer: he is an exceptional person and fashion genius who makes incredible beautiful, one-of-a-kind couture pieces. Marc has been supporting Laverne since Day One, and she will always be wearing Marc Bouwer. She’s worn a lot of Marc. He will literally drape designs right on her body, it’s that one-on-one.



"There are also designers, like Christian Siriano, for example, who tend to have a range of sample sizes, which is so lovely. Calvin Klein asked [to dress] Laverne for the Emmys — that in itself is a big deal. Working with [Creative Director] Francisco Costa and his amazing team was an immense pleasure and privilege. Designers like Marchesa working with Laverne? Again, that’s a big deal.”



Oh, and working with Laverne Cox is pretty damn great.

“Laverne has a very intimate, admirable, and confident sense of her natural style. She always has been hands-on, since the first conversation we ever had. She’s also a collaborator, and not a lot of clients either really care to or have time. Laverne always gives input on anything custom she’s going to wear, like changing the neckline or the color.



“You can pull a bunch of options and the designer might not know if someone’s going to wear it until the moment they step out onto the red carpet. But Laverne and I are an exception in the industry: If a designer is kind and generous enough to share their talents and resources with us, to make a beautiful, couture, hand-beaded gown in Italy, Laverne is going to wear it. They’ve custom-tailored it to her body; there’s no possibility that she’s going to choose ‘Option 2’ right before she goes onto the red carpet. It’s just not how we work.



"Laverne is a pioneer in every way. I cannot exaggerate how important she is to humankind. She’s not only the one of the loveliest, most caring, special people I’ve ever come across, but her message is also really important to the trans conversation and the acceptance of all people. There’s a certain responsibility that comes with working with Laverne Cox; I don’t take it lightly. We want Laverne to look pretty; we want Laverne to slay. I can’t tell you how privileged and blessed I feel to work alongside my friend, someone who’s become a very close person in my life.”