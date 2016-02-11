No matter your relationship status, February 14 is a fun time to tune into the annual debate of "fanciful opportunity for grand gestures or overrated commercialized holiday." Both camps — the romantics and the self-proclaimed realists — have their own gripping arguments, but this isn't a this-or-that situation. It's 2016, and there are myriad ways to spend V-Day: Galentine's Day, elaborate at-home dinners, doing you — and wearing whatever you like while you're at it.
Point being, the day of love can definitely be celebrated without blowing your month's grocery budget on a bottle of decent Champagne (unless that's your thing, then by all means; and yes, we'd love to join). No matter the way you choose to ring in the day, we've got your outfit needs covered — from the single ladies, to the longtime loves, and everyone in between.
