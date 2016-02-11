Outfits For Any Type Of Valentine's Day Celebration

Ray Lowe
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
No matter your relationship status, February 14 is a fun time to tune into the annual debate of "fanciful opportunity for grand gestures or overrated commercialized holiday." Both camps — the romantics and the self-proclaimed realists — have their own gripping arguments, but this isn't a this-or-that situation. It's 2016, and there are myriad ways to spend V-Day: Galentine's Day, elaborate at-home dinners, doing you — and wearing whatever you like while you're at it.

Point being, the day of love can definitely be celebrated without blowing your month's grocery budget on a bottle of decent Champagne (unless that's your thing, then by all means; and yes, we'd love to join). No matter the way you choose to ring in the day, we've got your outfit needs covered — from the single ladies, to the longtime loves, and everyone in between.
Creative Outfits For Valentines Day, Unique Date Looks
written by Ray Lowe
Additional Market by Rachel Besser

More from Styling Tips