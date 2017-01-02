Here's some (hella) good news: Revlon just snagged the queen of rock, Gwen Stefani, as its latest global brand ambassador. She'll be joining the team as the new face of its “Choose Love” campaign — and the partnership is just what we've all been waiting for.
The move makes sense for the cosmetics company — which also recently tapped fellow musician Ciara — considering Stefani has been shaking up the beauty sphere for decades with her cool-girl hair and makeup. (So much so, that we're actually convinced she was born wearing a red lip.) And it's not her first beauty collab, either. The singer synced up with Urban Decay last year to launch a limited-edition makeup collection, so you could say she knows her way around lipliner pencil and blush.
"Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression," Stefani said in a press release. "I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit."
The partnership also marks yet another milestone in her laundry list of career highlights. "Gwen is a modern-day icon: a Grammy-winning artist, a trendsetter, an entrepreneur, and loving mother," said Fabian Garcia, the president and CEO of Revlon, in the release. "The versatility of these accomplishments demonstrates her message of female empowerment, one that strongly resonates across generations of fans."
No doubt that's a message we can get behind.
