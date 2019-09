Here's some (hella) good news: Revlon just snagged the queen of rock, Gwen Stefani, as its latest global brand ambassador. She'll be joining the team as the new face of its “Choose Love” campaign — and the partnership is just what we've all been waiting for.The move makes sense for the cosmetics company — which also recently tapped fellow musician Ciara — considering Stefani has been shaking up the beauty sphere for decades with her cool-girl hair and makeup. (So much so, that we're actually convinced she was born wearing a red lip.) And it's not her first beauty collab, either. The singer synced up with Urban Decay last year to launch a limited-edition makeup collection , so you could say she knows her way around lipliner pencil and blush."Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression," Stefani said in a press release. "I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit."