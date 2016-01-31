Donald Trump's Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized With A Swastika

Ally Hickson
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was defaced with a reversed swastika, The Wrap reports.

A picture posted to Reddit on Friday showed the symbol, which is often associated with the Nazi regime, spray-painted across the Republican presidential frontrunner's nameplate. The symbol has reportedly been removed from Trump's star.

An actor who dresses as Batman along the boulevard confirmed the vandalism to The Wrap. He said that "he often sees people stomping or pretending to defecate on the star."

This isn't the first time Trump's star has been defaced. It had a large yellow X spray-painted on it back in September, 2015.

Social media had a wide range of reactions to the vandalism. Some thought it was appropriate.
Some people praised the vandal.

There were Hitler jokes.

And there were people who thought that even Donald Trump doesn't deserve this kind of vandalism.

And one person pointed out the scary truth: It's impossible to tell if a Trump supporter or Trump hater defaced the star.

But, by far, the most common reaction was a question: How did Donald Trump get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Believe it or not, Trump received the honor in 2007 for producing and hosting the NBC reality TV show The Apprentice.
