A picture posted to Reddit on Friday showed the symbol, which is often associated with the Nazi regime, spray-painted across the Republican presidential frontrunner's nameplate. The symbol has reportedly been removed from Trump's star.
An actor who dresses as Batman along the boulevard confirmed the vandalism to The Wrap. He said that "he often sees people stomping or pretending to defecate on the star."
This isn't the first time Trump's star has been defaced. It had a large yellow X spray-painted on it back in September, 2015.
Social media had a wide range of reactions to the vandalism. Some thought it was appropriate.
Donald Trump's walk of fame star defaced with swastika— The Force of Liberty (@ForceOfLiberty) January 31, 2016
I see nothing wrong here. He's Nazi anyway.#FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/1NIyFOhJY8
Some people praised the vandal.
not all heroes wear capes. RT @Politics_PR: Someone vandalized Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star pic.twitter.com/8gqak86Yb0— BibidyBobidyBLOOP (@such_A_frknlady) January 30, 2016
There were Hitler jokes.
Donald Trump’s Hollywood walk of fame star defaced with Swastika, sources claim Hitler's family are mortified pic.twitter.com/YUAK9MwGF6— Yoor Wullie (@YoorWullie) January 31, 2016
And there were people who thought that even Donald Trump doesn't deserve this kind of vandalism.
@Politics_PR not cool. Even @realDonaldTrump deserves not be vandalized. All it does is make him into a victim.— Derek Bassett (@DerekBassett) January 30, 2016
And one person pointed out the scary truth: It's impossible to tell if a Trump supporter or Trump hater defaced the star.
Someone drew a swastika on Trump's star on the Walk of Fame & there's no way to know if it was done by someone who hates him or supports him— maura quint (@behindyourback) January 31, 2016
But, by far, the most common reaction was a question: How did Donald Trump get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Why the hell does Donald Trump have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?— MelinaKai (@MelinaKai) January 26, 2016
Can someone tell me why Donald Trump has a star on the Hollywood walk of fame?— Jo Salvador (@josalvador15) November 17, 2015