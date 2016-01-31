How does Portia de Rossi celebrate her birthday? By cuddling in bed with one of her cute puppies and being adored by her awesome wife (and national treasure), Ellen DeGeneres.
On Sunday, DeGeneres shared a photo of de Rossi on Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the actress' 43rd birthday. In the photo, de Rossi is snuggled up with one of the couple's three puppies, Augie.
"Happy birthday to my incredible wife," the caption reads. The photo has more than 270,000 likes on Instagram and another 16,000 on Twitter.
This coming August, the couple will be celebrating eight years of marriage. DeGeneres just celebrated her birthday on January 26. In fact, it's been declared National Ellen DeGeneres Day! The couple also adopted a new puppy, which they cheekily named Kid.
