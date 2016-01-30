For siblings Dylan, 24, and Hopper Penn, 22, good genes clearly run in the family. The so-good-looking-it's-almost-not-fair children of El Chapo-interviewing Sean Penn and House of Cards actress Robin Wright have joined forces for their very first fashion campaign. The siblings will be modeling together as the faces of the upcoming Fay spring/summer 2016 collection, reports E! News.
Photographer Michelangelo di Battista captured the siblings' subtle chic individually and together in a desert-inspired Palm Springs photo shoot, styled by Sissy Vian. In the understated images, Dylan and Hopper wear a mix of structured coats, embellished pieces, patterned boots, and crisp, classic button-up shirts while posing in the sprawling desert in front of an abandoned rest station. The pair will reunite for the brand on the runway at Milan Fashion Week late next month during Fay's February 24 show.
Straight from the backstage of Dylan Penn's shoot for Fay Spring Summer 2016. www.fay.comPosted by FAY on Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Hopper Penn for Fay Spring Summer 2016 Campaign. Discover the Men's Collection on bit.ly/FayMensCollectionSS16Posted by FAY on Monday, January 25, 2016
While chances are good that both siblings have gathered at least a little bit of experience with life in front of the camera thanks to their famous parents, sister Dylan is the one with a bonafide fashion résumé. The beauty has modeled for big-name brands including Gap, ASOS, and the Australian underwear label Bonds, while her 2014 profile in V earned her comparisons to such '90s fashion icons as Claudia Schiffer.
Not too shabby, young Penn. Not too shabby, at all.
