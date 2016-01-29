Check Out These Awesome New Harry Potter Coloring Books

The Boy Who Lived will apparently never die, at least not when it comes to coloring books.
Harry Potter has three distinct age groups of fans: those who grew up with the books, those who grew up reading the books to their children, and current children just now experiencing the books for the first time. All three of these groups can enjoy coloring books for various reasons. The second two because they are kitschy and seem to offer legitimate relaxation benefits.
It seems like a logical combination that Scholastic would release a set of coloring books mashing up this year’s phenomenon with yesteryear’s. The Magical Creatures book is especially germane considering that Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is due out later this year.
The books feature iconic scenes and beasts from the septology including dragons, Hagrid’s three-headed dog Fluffy, thestrals, and pretty much anything else J.K. Rowling can dream up.
Other books in the Harry Potter coloring book series include Artifacts, Places and Characters, and last year’s The Harry Potter Coloring Book.
Some people might point to this as evidence of the increasing infantilization of America. Others might say: take a deep breath, it’s a coloring book, you don’t have to buy it. But if you do buy it, you might also want some crayons. At least just to see what the Weasleys look like with different-colored hair.
Harry Potter has three distinct age groups of fans: those who grew up with the books, those who grew up reading the books to their children, and current children just now experiencing the books for the first time. All three of these groups can enjoy coloring books for various reasons. The second two because they are kitschy and seem to offer legitimate relaxation benefits.
It seems like a logical combination that Scholastic would release a set of coloring books mashing up this year’s phenomenon with yesteryear’s. The Magical Creatures book is especially germane considering that Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is due out later this year.
The books feature iconic scenes and beasts from the septology including dragons, Hagrid’s three-headed dog Fluffy, thestrals, and pretty much anything else J.K. Rowling can dream up.
Other books in the Harry Potter coloring book series include Artifacts, Places and Characters, and last year’s The Harry Potter Coloring Book.
Some people might point to this as evidence of the increasing infantilization of America. Others might say: take a deep breath, it’s a coloring book, you don’t have to buy it. But if you do buy it, you might also want some crayons. At least just to see what the Weasleys look like with different-colored hair.
Advertisement