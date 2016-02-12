Update: Another set of presenters has been added to the ceremony. This group includes Abraham Attah and Michael B. Jordan from Beasts of No Nation and Creed, respectively. Both films were cited in the conversation surrounding #OscarsSoWhite, given that they were largely excluded from the nominations. (Creed has one nomination: Sylvester Stallone was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.)
The following additional presenters were also announced: Patricia Arquette, Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, Louis C.K., Common, Russell Crowe, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Louis Gossett, Jr., Rachel McAdams, Dev Patel, Eddie Redmayne, Daisy Ridley, Sarah Silverman, and Sofia Vergara.
Update, February 1: The Academy has announced even more presenters, including Quincy Jones, Kerry Washington, and Priyanka Chopra. Joining them will be Steve Carell, Byung-hun Lee, Jared Leto, Julianne Moore, Olivia Munn, Margot Robbie, Jason Segel, Andy Serkis, J.K. Simmons, and Reese Witherspoon.
This post was originally published on January 28, 2016.
Amid the continuing #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the Academy has begun announcing its presenters. And wouldn't you know it? Unlike this year's acting nominees, they aren't all white.
The preliminary list of those who'll hand out awards at the ceremony includes Black performers Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams, and The Weeknd. Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro is also presenting.
Goldberg has been outspoken in her defense of the Academy and has criticized the notion of a boycott on The View, saying: "I won once. So it can’t be that racist." In addition to winning for her role in Ghost, Goldberg has hosted the ceremony multiple times.
Other presenters announced include Tina Fey, Ryan Gosling, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Charlize Theron, and Jacob Tremblay. The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Sam Smith are all nominated in the Best Original Song category this year.
The ceremony is set to take place February 28.
