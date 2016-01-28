Chanel has long been the color authority on nail polish. When Uma Thurman wore its cult-y Vamp (a deep wine) in Pulp Fiction, the rest of the world followed. When the brand proclaimed marine blue the color of summer, you couldn't find a pair of toes not wearing it. Every season, beauty editors wait eagerly in anticipation of the new shades, knowing that they will inform the rest of the season's trends. And this year, we all got a major surprise.
Not only is Chanel releasing new limited-edition spring and summer colors, but it's also launching a new Le Vernis, featuring 16 long-wear nail polishes. The line will include new colors as well as many of the shades that have made Chanel nail color so famous — but this time, with a cult-worthy texture, finish, and durability to back them up. The new 5-free formula has bioceramics to prevent chips and streaks for seven days, ceramides to protect the health of the nails, and a super-glossy, gel-like finish (without the lamp).
We tried the polishes in the office, and we have to say, we were impressed. The formula was thin (unlike some thicker, gel-like ones that tend to look plastic-y) and went on perfectly streak-free. And the shine — even before we layered on the gel-like topcoat — was mirror-like. The polishes won't be available until March (we've reached out to Chanel for the exact date and will update this post when we hear back). Until then, click ahead to see the entire collection. P.S. Superfans, head over to Chanel's website to sign up to be among the first to receive more information about the launch.
Not only is Chanel releasing new limited-edition spring and summer colors, but it's also launching a new Le Vernis, featuring 16 long-wear nail polishes. The line will include new colors as well as many of the shades that have made Chanel nail color so famous — but this time, with a cult-worthy texture, finish, and durability to back them up. The new 5-free formula has bioceramics to prevent chips and streaks for seven days, ceramides to protect the health of the nails, and a super-glossy, gel-like finish (without the lamp).
We tried the polishes in the office, and we have to say, we were impressed. The formula was thin (unlike some thicker, gel-like ones that tend to look plastic-y) and went on perfectly streak-free. And the shine — even before we layered on the gel-like topcoat — was mirror-like. The polishes won't be available until March (we've reached out to Chanel for the exact date and will update this post when we hear back). Until then, click ahead to see the entire collection. P.S. Superfans, head over to Chanel's website to sign up to be among the first to receive more information about the launch.