We could wax poetic about eyebrows all day, and for good reason: Whether we're throwing jewelry on them , trying out the latest techniques for a desirable shape, or merely swooning over Cara Delevingne's enviable set, we've become a society obsessed with them — and with getting the perfect pair.Mandy Lamrini, a 35-year-old German waitress, is in the same brow boat as most of us. According to Cosmopolitan , she grew tired of filling in her sparse arches each day and decided to get hers tattooed on, a process that's gaining popularity . In proper "feeling myself" post-makeover fashion, after her procedure, she posted a selfie of her newly done brows to Facebook — but the reaction wasn't what she had expected.Negative — and some downright cruel — comments in various languages started flooding Lamrini's Facebook page. In fact, her original post has over 23,403 comments so far. Her look also inspired memes like this one: