Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About How Tragedy Changed Her Life

Sorry-gonna get corny on u for a second...I dislocated my elbow in a car accident last week and because of that, and everything else I've been through in the past couple months, I have such an appreciation for life. I am so thankful it wasn't worse, and more importantly that my babies weren't with me. My arm hurts like a bitch but I'm thankful because I have my arm!! Shot my spring shoe look book today and even though I could barely move my arm, I am forever grateful for being here to shoot it 💕

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 27, 2016 at 5:18pm PST