Donald Trump's notable statements have a pretty predictable pattern: There's some racism, as well as general pride in his own abilities. Often an insult or two is aimed at a political opponent — or an entire country. Since he's boycotting the final Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses, we may not get any fresh Trumpisms tonight. That makes it a good time to look back at some of the presidential hopeful's more noteworthy thoughts.
It's also time to remember that not so long ago, his views on hot political topics were...different. Though the Republican-bashing quote floating around online is a fake, he has supported prominent Democrats. And he's voiced some opinions that would not sit well with his most loyal supporters. But whatever ideology he's supporting, one constant in every Trump quote is the unshakable belief that his ideas are correct and need to be heard.