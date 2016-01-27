The world is mere days away from American Crime Story's highly anticipated premiere, which centers on the O.J. Simpson trial that rocked the '90s.
Kris Jenner — who is being portrayed by Selma Blair in the series — recently revealed that her ex husband, Robert Kardashian, definitely would have approved of at least one major casting decision: his own.
Turns out, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney's dad was a huge fan of David Schwimmer on Friends. Kris recently told Hollywood Today Live that Robert, who passed away in 2003, thought the actor "was the funniest thing." She added that they used to tape the show and watch the reruns.
There is, however, something a little hard to reconcile about her recollections. Kris and Robert divorced in in 1991. Kris married her now-ex, Caitlyn Jenner, the spring of the same year. Friends didn't come on the air until 1994, finishing its 10-season run a decade later. According to the divorce papers, Kim and Robert didn't exactly part amicably. So, maybe they mended fences during the Friends years? It's a true Kardashian mystery.
