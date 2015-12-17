The first trailer for American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson hinted at the the role the Kardashians would play in the special. Selma Blair is playing Kris Jenner and David Schwimmer is playing Kardashian patriarch Robert. But a new clip has a scary allusion to the Kardashian kids. Specifically, "Kimmy."
A scene shows Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, visibly upset and holding a gun in a child's room. Schwimmer yells, "Do not kill yourself in Kimmy's bedroom. Give me the gun! Give me the gun!" It's an incredibly intense moment.
It looks like the younger Kardashians will only be mentioned in the 10-episode special, however. American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson premieres February 2 on FX.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
