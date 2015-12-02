Selma Blair as Kris Jenner in the early '90s? Yes, please.
The new trailer for American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson was revealed today — and we were shocked to see what a ringer Blair is for the Kardashian clan matriarch.
Need a quick refresher on what Kris has to do with the O.J. Simpson trial? Back in the '80s, Kris was married to Robert Kardashian, a.k.a. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney's dad, who passed away in 2003. Robert was a longtime friend of the football star — and he also became part of Simpson's legal team in the wake of the murder charges. Kris and Nicole Brown Simpson were close as well. (As recently as September, Kris has commented on how she will "always feel guilty" for not helping Nicole escape from her abusive relationship with the sports legend.)
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, premieres on February 2, 2016. Along with Selma Blair as Kris Kardashian, the series features David Schwimmer (as Robert Kardashian), Sarah Paulson (as prosecutor Marcia Clark), John Travolta (as defense attorney Robert Shapiro), and Cuba Gooding, Jr. as O.J. Simpson himself.
Watch the trailer, below.
