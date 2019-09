What Posting This Popular Meme Says About You

For a second, Bill is almost charming, an online force for good. But his pervasiveness and smugness kills that pretty quickly. And, his patronizing advice is completely unnecessary in today's social media landscape. The great thing about social media is that you can choose who to follow and who to be friends with. If you don't like to look at lots of food photos, unfollow or hide whoever posts them (we've got a handy, extensive guide on how to do that here ).Seeing a Bill meme posted unironically on your friend's feed seems to say they think they know better than everyone else online. That in itself is eye roll-worthy. But it also shows something else: their digital illiteracy. In 2016, they still don't know how to hide the posts they find so annoying.If you are annoyed by Be Like Bill, take the high road . Or, get creative. Dumb memes are dumb. But parodies of dumb memes will always be gold.