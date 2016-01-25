Mark Zuckerberg is fully embracing dadhood, as photos recently posted to Facebook clearly show. An adorable pic shared, just yesterday, may have been a last hurrah of sorts. This morning, Zuckerberg heads back to Facebook's Menlo Park offices to resume work as its CEO.
That's a shame, because check out the cuteness (and shirtlessness!) in the photo below:
Until recently, a majority of the photos the tech CEO shared were directly related to Facebook (things such as press-related events, new products and partnerships, and company goals and successes), but now that he's a dad, it seems that Zuck is just as guilty of oversharing as the rest of us mortals. It's an interesting change, considering that back in 2013, he paid more than $30 million to purchase the four homes adjacent to his Palo Alto, CA abode, in order to ensure his privacy.
Another change? Zuckerberg's interest in parental rights in the workplace. He took a notable two-month paternity leave following the birth of his daughter Max, in November, a first for the CEO of a public company. While it's not the full four months that Facebook offers its employees, Zuck's example will hopefully help push that cause further.
We love the new, more personal side of the Facebook founder we're beginning to see, especially when coupled with last December's news that his family will donate 99% of their company stocks to improving the world for the next generation. But will parenthood affect any future policies and privacy features on Facebook? (For starters, we find it hard to imagine Max waiting until she's 13 to sign up.) Only time will tell. Until then, we'll keep enjoying the adorable baby photos and eye rolling over the dad jokes.
First day back after paternity leave. What should I wear?Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, January 25, 2016
