Like any good dad, Mark Zuckerberg is taking his baby’s health seriously. The Facebook founder posted a photo on Friday of he and baby daughter Max in the doctor’s office, waiting for a round of vaccines.
The photo, posted to his Facebook page, shows dad and daughter together and is captioned, “Doctor’s visit — time for vaccines!” Though this could be a hot-button topic for conspiracy theorists, the comments on Zuckerberg’s post are mostly supportive of his actions.
The first comment on the post reads, “As someone with autism, with a son with autism, as someone who is constantly watching good people put their own children at serious risk because of old, fraudulent fears of vaccines and autism... thank you for being sensible.” Many of the comments that follow echo the sentiment.
Vaccines have become a surprisingly controversial topic in recent years due to fraudulent research that claims to find a link between a common vaccine and autism. The research has since been debunked. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is explicit in its condemnation of the claims, saying expressly that “there is no link between vaccines and autism.”
According to The Washington Post, California, where the Zuckerbergs live, has a dangerously high percentage of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children. The CDC revealed that the state has seen outbreaks of previously rare diseases as a result of low vaccination rates. Some of these diseases, like measles, are no cause for concern in adults, but can be very dangerous — or even fatal — for small children or those with weakened immune systems.
Zuckerberg isn’t saying what kind of vaccines his little girl is getting, but either way, we know the result — a healthy, but very sad, baby with a Band-Aid. Be strong, Max! When you’re a little older, they give you a lollipop afterward.
