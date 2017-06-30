There are some things in life we'd rather hide. More power to you if you don't feel the need, but most of us aren't usually in the mood to broadcast our breakouts or a lousy night's sleep to the world — or that ill-advised tattoo we got on our 18th birthday. This is where concealer comes in.
Some days we need just a little light coverage (or can even go without), but other days we need to bring out the big guns. Here, we consulted with a handful of our makeup artist friends to round up the highest coverage, most hardcore, longest-lasting concealers on the market that can cover everything and hold up all day long. Your vacation days by the pool with your parents just got that much less stressful.