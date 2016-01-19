Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have been best buds since pretty much the beginning of their careers. So when it comes to rooting for best leading man during this year's Oscar season, which nominee is the actress throwing her support behind: her longtime friend and star of The Revenant? Or the actor whom she stars alongside in Steve Jobs, fellow nominee Michael Fassbender?
"I was his right-hand woman for three months while we were making Steve Jobs and I saw how hard he worked and I think his performance is so extraordinary," Winslet recently told the BBC regarding Fassbender's nomination.
But in the end, she's thinking that DiCaprio will go home with the gold statue. "You can sort of feel the temperature," she explained. "It's probably going to be Leo's year."
DiCaprio championed Winslet for her own nomination at the 2016 Golden Globes. "She's my favorite actress in the industry," he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.
Cue all the "awws" and a plethora of Titanic I'll-never-let-go jokes. Now, can we please get these two back on the big screen together soon?
