The Flint Mayor's office has reached out to Refinery29 to clarify that Weaver's statements were not an official "endorsement" of Clinton's campaign and that Weaver was "merely stating a fact."This article was originally published on January 19, 2016.During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (D) endorsed Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign "We want a friend like Hillary in the White House," Weaver told reporters on the call, which was organized by Clinton's campaign. "That's exactly what we need to have happen."Weaver said on the call that the former secretary of state is the only 2016 contender who reached out to the Michigan city about its ongoing water crisis . President Obama signed an emergency declaration for Flint's crisis on Saturday. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) to resign over the shameful state of the city's water.For more than a year, Flint's public water supply has been contaminated with lead. In December, Weaver declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard and FEMA — as well as Cher — have provided bottled water and lead filters to Flint residents.