After tweeting her disgust about reports of poisoned water in Flint, MI, Cher is taking action.
The singer has announced her partnership with Icelandic Glacial to donate 181,440 bottles of water to residents of the town, where President Obama declared a state of emergency yesterday. The donation will let Flint citizens, who have been exposed to high levels of lead, drink water that is free from contamination. FEMA is also sending water, water filters, water filter cartridges, and water test kits, NBC News reports.
"The water will go directly to community centers, food banks, and fire houses focusing in on low-income housing areas where 40% of Flint’s population is living below the poverty line," a press release from Icelandic Glacial states. "The bottles, once finished, will return to the food banks and will be recycled, with money raised going right back into the food banks."
“This a tragedy of staggering proportion and shocking that it’s happening in the middle of our country," Cher says in the release. "I am so grateful that Icelandic Glacial has come on board to help the city of Flint. I cannot wait for the water to get there to help these people who have been poisoned because the water they’ve been getting out of their taps has been polluted for so long and remains that way without the state or the federal government stepping in with any substantial plan to resolve this problem."
She also took to Twitter to call on her peers in the entertainment industry to lend support.
MAYBE FELLOW ARTISTS WILL HELP FLINT,IN ANYWAY THEY CHOOSE.BIG💰SMALL🙏🏻
PPL IN"SHOWBIZ"R NOTORIOUSLY GENEROUS& TRULY CARE ABOUT THOSE IN NEED— Cher (@cher) January 17, 2016
