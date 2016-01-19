Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West's Adorable MLK Tribute

Before he was a "college dropout," Kanye West was just a cute kid paying his respects to Martin Luther King, Jr.
Thanks to his wife, Kim Kardashian, we have proof. The reality star commemorated MLK Day yesterday by sharing a video clip of the future rapper reciting a poem in honor of the civil rights leader. Yes, it's very sweet.
"Baby Kanye reciting a Martin Luther King poem," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Happy Martin Luther King Day."
As you can see, Kanye's always felt comfortable in front of the mic. Will he encourage his own kids, North and Saint, to carry on the tradition? Only time, and Instagram, will tell.
