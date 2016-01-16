This Is How David Bowie Made An Indie Rock Band's Career

Bowie and Arcade Fire have performed together and even released a live EP, but their association goes all the way back to the beginning. Not of Bowie’s career, of course, that would be insane and would also involve time travel.
Writer Molly Knight, author of The Best Team Money Can Buy, tweeted an amazing story about the role Bowie played in making Arcade Fire a huge act.
Right after the Arcade Fire released Funeral they played a gig at Webster Hall that was so DIY they were selling their own merch— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
(I called the number the next day and it went to voicemail and it was Win's voice saying "Hi! You've reached Arcade Fire and hung up)— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
Anyway that's how early it was in that band's history. And I felt pretty #smug for seeing one of their first NYC gigs and knowing— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
they were going to blow up even tho I didn't really know any of their songs.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
I was by myself. There were a lot of tall dudes on the floor so I went to the balcony for a better view.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
I spend the next two hours watching him sing Arcade Fire songs and Talking Heads covers.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
He was just standing there singing in jeans and a t-shirt. Looking like your cool uncle but way more handsome.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
I think maybe only one or two people noticed him. Someone creeped a blurry pic that wound up on Brooklyn Vegan, but that was it.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
Anyway, I spent two hours running through what I would say to him when the show was over. And I had my chance but I wussed out.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
The next day I went to Tower Records on Lafayette to buy the CD. The guy told me they were sold out. "Bowie bought them all."— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
I didn't know that he lived a block away on Lafayette below Houston, I read later in Rolling Stone that he gifted copies to all his friends.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
Bowie was just like, OK, I am going to make this weird little Canadian band happen. And he did.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
I see so many established writers and artists behave like selfish brats to kids coming up. Like there isn't enough space for all of us.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
When the opposite is true. The more artists you help champion the more space you help create.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 14, 2016
Bowie had spoken about his love for the band before.
"There's a certain uninhibited passion in the Arcade Fire's huge, dense recording sound," he told Rolling Stone as part of an Arcade Fire profile. "I bought a huge stack of the Funeral CD last September and gave them to all my friends. I made so many converts."
In the wake of his death, the band praised Bowie in a statement given to NME. “David Bowie was one of the band's earliest supporters and champions. He not only created the world that made it possible for our band to exist, he welcomed us into it with grace and warmth. We will take to the grave the moments we shared; talking, playing music and collaborating as some of the most profound and memorable moments of our lives.
“A true artist even in his passing, the world is more bright and mysterious because of him, and we will continue to shout prayers into the atmosphere he created.”
Touring Arcade Fire member Owen Pallett posted his own touching story of meeting Bowie to his personal Facebook.
