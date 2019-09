This Is How David Bowie Made An Indie Rock Band's Career

Bowie had spoken about his love for the band before."There's a certain uninhibited passion in the Arcade Fire's huge, dense recording sound," he told Rolling Stone as part of an Arcade Fire profile. "I bought a huge stack of the Funeral CD last September and gave them to all my friends. I made so many converts."In the wake of his death, the band praised Bowie in a statement given to NME . “David Bowie was one of the band's earliest supporters and champions. He not only created the world that made it possible for our band to exist, he welcomed us into it with grace and warmth. We will take to the grave the moments we shared; talking, playing music and collaborating as some of the most profound and memorable moments of our lives.“A true artist even in his passing, the world is more bright and mysterious because of him, and we will continue to shout prayers into the atmosphere he created.”Touring Arcade Fire member Owen Pallett posted his own touching story of meeting Bowie to his personal Facebook Arcade Fire join this penguin , this GIF , these celebrities , and Fashion in general in memorializing the man. And if you'd like to do the same, sign this Change.org petition to put him on money.