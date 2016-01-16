Story from Music

This Is How David Bowie Made An Indie Rock Band's Career

Michael Hafford
Music Pics/REX Shutterstock
When Arcade Fire announced a New Orleans parade in memorial of David Bowie, it didn’t make much sense on its face. What does an iconic musical, fashion, and acting chameleon have to do with a giant Canadian orchestral act that likes recording in churches? (Actually, don’t answer that.)

Bowie and Arcade Fire have performed together and even released a live EP, but their association goes all the way back to the beginning. Not of Bowie’s career, of course, that would be insane and would also involve time travel.

Writer Molly Knight, author of The Best Team Money Can Buy, tweeted an amazing story about the role Bowie played in making Arcade Fire a huge act.

Bowie had spoken about his love for the band before.

"There's a certain uninhibited passion in the Arcade Fire's huge, dense recording sound," he told Rolling Stone as part of an Arcade Fire profile. "I bought a huge stack of the Funeral CD last September and gave them to all my friends. I made so many converts."

In the wake of his death, the band praised Bowie in a statement given to NME. “David Bowie was one of the band's earliest supporters and champions. He not only created the world that made it possible for our band to exist, he welcomed us into it with grace and warmth. We will take to the grave the moments we shared; talking, playing music and collaborating as some of the most profound and memorable moments of our lives.

“A true artist even in his passing, the world is more bright and mysterious because of him, and we will continue to shout prayers into the atmosphere he created.”

Touring Arcade Fire member Owen Pallett posted his own touching story of meeting Bowie to his personal Facebook.

Arcade Fire join this penguin, this GIF, these celebrities, and Fashion in general in memorializing the man. And if you'd like to do the same, sign this Change.org petition to put him on money.
