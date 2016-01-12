This Baby Penguin Was Named After David Bowie

Meet Bowie, the first Cincinnati Zoo baby of 2016! This little blue penguin chick hatched on January 8th and received the name "Bowie" for the music icon that it shares a birthday with. The penguin chick's name has since taken on added meaning. Keepers even played David Bowie music for the chick - who's gender won't be confirmed for several weeks. #Bowie #davidbowie #littlebluepenguin #penguin #penguinchick #closeenoughtocare

