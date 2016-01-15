Alan Rickman's death — the Brit died of cancer on Thursday at the age of 69 — has inspired his close friends, co-stars, celebrities, and fans to pay tribute to the actor in myriad beautiful ways. Potterheads are flocking in droves to the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter theme park in Orlando, Florida. One left a lily — symbolic of Snape's love for Harry's mother Lily — at the door to the potions professor's classroom. Many are raising their wands to Rickman in front of the Hogwarts castle, harkening to the scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince where the entire school mourns the death of beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore. And Snape-lovers all over the world are posting pictures of that poignant tribute on Twitter and Instagram. Here are a few of our favorites.
Raise your wand for Alan Rickman.. pic.twitter.com/CDP4jlmjUK— Harry Potter Logic™ (@HPotterLogic) January 14, 2016
Potterheads raising wands for #AlanRickman at theme park. He taught us "Heroes can hide in most unlikely of places." pic.twitter.com/Vs2gXvGKg9— Saman Ali (@Saman_Weasley) January 15, 2016
