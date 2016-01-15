Blake Lively's tribute to Alan Rickman, who passed away this week at 69, celebrates two of his most famous characters with just one Instagram.
The actress shared a cartoon from The New Yorker that shows an illustration of Rickman as his classic Die Hard villain Hans Gruber. He's sitting down with his nemesis John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, having a beer.
The joke being that, after all these years, McClane finally has to hand it to him: "Here's to the best antagonist a guy could ask for."
But Lively decided to add her own little message to Rickman, writing, "RIP Professor Snape. We will miss you."
She ended her post with a quote from Rickman himself that talked about his hopes for life and art: "If only life could be a little more tender, and art a little more robust."
With this post, Lively joined many other Harry Potter fans who expressed their grief over Rickman's death from cancer through tweets, Instagrams, and their favorite Snape memes.
Rickman's Potter co-stars, like Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, along with author J.K. Rowling, also took to social media to pay tribute. Like Lively, Emma Watson shared a quote from Rickman, but her choice of his words had some accusing her of using her co-star's death to push her political agenda.
