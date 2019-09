But Lively decided to add her own little message to Rickman, writing, "RIP Professor Snape. We will miss you."She ended her post with a quote from Rickman himself that talked about his hopes for life and art: "If only life could be a little more tender, and art a little more robust."With this post, Lively joined many other Harry Potter fans who expressed their grief over Rickman's death from cancer through tweets, Instagrams, and their favorite Snape memes. Rickman's Potter co-stars, like Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, along with author J.K. Rowling, also took to social media to pay tribute . Like Lively, Emma Watson shared a quote from Rickman , but her choice of his words had some accusing her of using her co-star's death to push her political agenda.