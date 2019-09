El Chapo: Drug Lord, Prisoner & Style Icon?

Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera has made a name for himself as the boss of one of the biggest and most brutal Mexican drug cartels. His photo was splashed across newspapers around the world after his daring escape down an engineered tunnel last summer, but few would have ever thought it would be his fashion choices making headlines.Sean Penn's interview with El Chapo, who was recaptured earlier this month after escaping from prison, was notable for a number of reasons. People speculated about whether Penn's interview, conducted last October and published last week in Rolling Stone, helped lead to Guzmán's capture. But one thing most people didn't predict was the effect El Chapo's wardrobe choices would have on the general public.In the Rolling Stone photo of Penn and Guzmán, the cartel leader is wearing a shirt from Barabas, a U.S.-based clothing brand. After El Chapo's interview and photo were published, the brand decided to capitalize on the publicity. Barabas shared the image of El Chapo wearing the shirt on its website , along with the caption "Most Wanted Shirt." The shirt is available for $128.