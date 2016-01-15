This Church Is Shaped Like A Shoe — To Attract Women

Tourists take pictures in front of a shoe-shaped church in southern Chiayi, Taiwan. The church, which measures 16.7m tall and 11m wide, took two months to build. Members of the public will be able to visit the exterior of the church before it is officially opened on February 8, 2016, before the lunar new year. Photo : AFP #taiwan #straitstimes #thestraitstimes #Chiayi #chruch #shoe #shoes #design #architecture #structure #instagood

A photo posted by The Straits Times (@straits_times) on Jan 14, 2016 at 11:14pm PST