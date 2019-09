Which Band Breakup Devastated You The Most?

This week, One Direction fans everywhere were crushed as breakup rumors were all but confirmed . But, Directioners are far from the first group of fans to be devastated by the news their faves won't be making any more music together.Dreams of solo careers, in-fighting, general jazz square fatigue — anything can prompt a band split. But, the fall out is always the same. Fans try to remember the good times while consoling themselves with the promise of a greatest hits album. Maybe One Direction fans can find comfort from the fans of the ex-bands that came before them. These devastated devotees got through it, with nothing more than a playlist and the knowledge that someday there would be a reunion tour. So, if you come across a sad teen tearing up at "Best Song Ever," try to remember a time another band breakup broke your heart. The first one is always the hardest.