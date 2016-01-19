Which Band Breakup Devastated You The Most?

This week, One Direction fans everywhere were crushed as breakup rumors were all but confirmed. But, Directioners are far from the first group of fans to be devastated by the news their faves won't be making any more music together.
Dreams of solo careers, in-fighting, general jazz square fatigue — anything can prompt a band split. But, the fall out is always the same. Fans try to remember the good times while consoling themselves with the promise of a greatest hits album. Maybe One Direction fans can find comfort from the fans of the ex-bands that came before them. These devastated devotees got through it, with nothing more than a playlist and the knowledge that someday there would be a reunion tour. So, if you come across a sad teen tearing up at "Best Song Ever," try to remember a time another band breakup broke your heart. The first one is always the hardest.
Dreams of solo careers, in-fighting, general jazz square fatigue — anything can prompt a band split. But, the fall out is always the same. Fans try to remember the good times while consoling themselves with the promise of a greatest hits album. Maybe One Direction fans can find comfort from the fans of the ex-bands that came before them. These devastated devotees got through it, with nothing more than a playlist and the knowledge that someday there would be a reunion tour. So, if you come across a sad teen tearing up at "Best Song Ever," try to remember a time another band breakup broke your heart. The first one is always the hardest.