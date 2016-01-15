The Best Weekend Sales To Shop, Since You Didn't Win The Powerball

Ray Lowe
New year, new you, new...spending habits? For some of you, your 2016 resolutions include taking advantage of every opportunity to save a dollar or deepen a discount. One of the easiest ways to keep on this path (while still indulging getting what you need), is to embrace all the long-weekend sales coming up on the calendar.

One note: This year, retailers have been wisely updating their marketing language to call this weekend’s deals "mid-season sales," rather than Martin Luther King Jr. Day sales — because, obviously, honoring and remembering MLK should be done in ways that don't involve a credit card. With that in mind, if you’re aiming to spend this weekend, these are the discounts you’re probably looking for.

