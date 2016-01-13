Gwen Stefani accompanied Blake Shelton to the country singer's hairstylist's wedding in Nashville this weekend, People reports. And wouldn't you know it? She caught the bouquet! If tradition holds true, that means the recently divorced singer is on deck for a walk down the aisle.
But we don't expect to hear wedding bells for Stefani or Shelton anytime soon. The couple has only been together for a few months. Both also exited serious relationships recently enough that — smitten as they seem to be — it's highly likely they're going to keep things low profile for at least a while longer.
The Voice judges attended the wedding of Amanda Craig, who married Joel Borski, the head of merchandise for Warner Music Nashville, last weekend. If you're thinking it's a little weird that Stefani was the one to catch the bride's bouquet, given that the "Used to Love You" singer was sort of a once-removed guest: You're not alone.
But when there's a bunch of expensively curated flowers flying through the air, sometimes a gal just has to reach for it and hope for the best. Clearly, Gwen's got mad wedding game.
But we don't expect to hear wedding bells for Stefani or Shelton anytime soon. The couple has only been together for a few months. Both also exited serious relationships recently enough that — smitten as they seem to be — it's highly likely they're going to keep things low profile for at least a while longer.
The Voice judges attended the wedding of Amanda Craig, who married Joel Borski, the head of merchandise for Warner Music Nashville, last weekend. If you're thinking it's a little weird that Stefani was the one to catch the bride's bouquet, given that the "Used to Love You" singer was sort of a once-removed guest: You're not alone.
But when there's a bunch of expensively curated flowers flying through the air, sometimes a gal just has to reach for it and hope for the best. Clearly, Gwen's got mad wedding game.
Advertisement