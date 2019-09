Gwen Stefani accompanied Blake Shelton to the country singer's hairstylist's wedding in Nashville this weekend, People reports . And wouldn't you know it? She caught the bouquet! If tradition holds true, that means the recently divorced singer is on deck for a walk down the aisle.But we don't expect to hear wedding bells for Stefani or Shelton anytime soon. The couple has only been together for a few months. Both also exited serious relationships recently enough that — smitten as they seem to be — it's highly likely they're going to keep things low profile for at least a while longer.The Voice judges attended the wedding of Amanda Craig, who married Joel Borski, the head of merchandise for Warner Music Nashville, last weekend. If you're thinking it's a little weird that Stefani was the one to catch the bride's bouquet, given that the "Used to Love You" singer was sort of a once-removed guest: You're not alone But when there's a bunch of expensively curated flowers flying through the air, sometimes a gal just has to reach for it and hope for the best. Clearly, Gwen's got mad wedding game.