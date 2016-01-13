Many of us fall asleep each night with our phone tucked beneath our pillow or at the edge of the sheets. That may not be the best idea in the world — especially if the gadget's "protected" in a case.
Unbeknownst to her mother (and also against mom's rules), a 9-year-old girl in the U.K. fell asleep with her iPhone 5C against her leg on January 2. The phone was wrapped in a New Look case designed with glitter suspended in a liquid inside, and a unicorn and rainbow print outside.
"She woke up in the middle of the night and came into my room and said her leg was hurting — I just thought she was being silly and sent her back to bed," her mother, Karly Retter, told The Mirror. "Then in the morning, I saw this awful burn on her leg — I was so shocked a phone case could do that."
Unbeknownst to her mother (and also against mom's rules), a 9-year-old girl in the U.K. fell asleep with her iPhone 5C against her leg on January 2. The phone was wrapped in a New Look case designed with glitter suspended in a liquid inside, and a unicorn and rainbow print outside.
"She woke up in the middle of the night and came into my room and said her leg was hurting — I just thought she was being silly and sent her back to bed," her mother, Karly Retter, told The Mirror. "Then in the morning, I saw this awful burn on her leg — I was so shocked a phone case could do that."
Please share this as much as possible this case is full of acid and if it cracks it will cause 3rd-2nd degree burns this...Posted by Karly Retter on Friday, January 8, 2016
The picture above shows the resulting severe chemical burn her daughter allegedly received. Doctors say she'll likely have this iPhone case-shaped scar on her leg for life. While the case didn't show any evidence that it was damaged or cracked before or after the fact, it would seem that the injury was caused by toxic, acidic liquid that managed to leak out during the night.
In a statement, New Look says it has since removed the cases from store shelves and is investigating with the supplier as to why and how this happened.
This is a gentle reminder that mom does know best, and it's a good idea to think twice about what you bring to bed with you.
In a statement, New Look says it has since removed the cases from store shelves and is investigating with the supplier as to why and how this happened.
This is a gentle reminder that mom does know best, and it's a good idea to think twice about what you bring to bed with you.
Advertisement