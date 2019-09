Many of us fall asleep each night with our phone tucked beneath our pillow or at the edge of the sheets. That may not be the best idea in the world — especially if the gadget's "protected" in a case.Unbeknownst to her mother (and also against mom's rules), a 9-year-old girl in the U.K. fell asleep with her iPhone 5C against her leg on January 2. The phone was wrapped in a New Look case designed with glitter suspended in a liquid inside, and a unicorn and rainbow print outside."She woke up in the middle of the night and came into my room and said her leg was hurting — I just thought she was being silly and sent her back to bed," her mother, Karly Retter, told The Mirror . "Then in the morning, I saw this awful burn on her leg — I was so shocked a phone case could do that."