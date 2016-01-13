Don't be jealous, J Lawr, but A. Schu has found another big-name blonde to hang out with.
The Trainwreck star managed to pry herself from boyfriend Ben Hanisch long enough to meet up and snap a selfie with UFC fighter Ronda Rousey. We like to think the two stars meet up on Tuesdays for some top-secret fight club, but really, it's anyone's guess what they were up to. Perhaps Schumer was dispensing some wisdom about hosting Saturday Night Live, which Rousey will do on January 23?
Here's the photo Schumer shared of the meetup.
As it happens, this isn't the first time Schumer and Rousey's names have been linked. Holly Holm, the UFC champ who defeated Rousey in November, has frequently been called a dead ringer for the actress. Clearly, Rousey's not holding that against her. Of course, she could always use Schumer for practice ahead of her next bout...
