Tributes to David Bowie have come pouring in from all corners. Seemingly everyone has been touched by the late singer in some way, most of all his widow Iman. The collective grief reminds of Michael Jackson’s passing, although Bowie’s legacy is a great deal less complicated and we now have a great deal more access to instant sharing. Happily, the more cynical responses have generally been roundly castigated
But the most poignant fan tribute didn’t come online. Brixton residents, Bowie’s hometown, gathered in a large crowd outside the Ritzy cinema, home to a Bowie mural, and sang group renditions of some of Bowie’s greatest hits.
The crowd outside the theater gathered below the marquee reading “David Bowie Our Brixton Boy RIP.” Check out some media below.
First up is "Starman."
People in Brixton are currently singing Starman by David Bowie, paying tributes and remembering him. #RIPDavidBowie pic.twitter.com/GNhLF6zQcF— Shady Music Facts (@musicnews_shade) January 11, 2016
Then "Life On Mars."
Life on Mars... #Bowie #Brixton pic.twitter.com/7snLv3EOL5— Mark Chapman (@markbfc) January 11, 2016
And, of course, "Let's Dance."
If only he could see this scene now. Hundreds of people here paying their respects. #Bowie pic.twitter.com/RdIDeKp1ln— Mark Chapman (@markbfc) January 11, 2016
What a beautiful end to the saddest of days... #Brixton pic.twitter.com/EE6ocouYZ5— Matthew Thrift (@Matt_Cinephile) January 11, 2016
#Brixton says goodbye. The perfect send off.⚡️⚡️⚡️#ritzy #DavidBowie pic.twitter.com/tXYmGKqHSJ— Charlotte Hamblin (@cehamblin) January 11, 2016
So ready for the Bowie night in Brixton. I'm covered in glitter and stars, doing Ziggy proud Posted by Georgia R. Kirkham on Monday, January 11, 2016
The gathering was one of two Brixton remembrances, according to The Standard. The other tribute party was held at the Prince Albert Pub, just down the street from Bowie’s birth home.
Meanwhile, in New York City, fans visited Bowie's longtime home in Soho to leave tributes.
Just paid a visit to the Bowie memorial outside his building on Layfette. Lot of tears. Lot of TV cameras. #nyc pic.twitter.com/wXRXQdeKr4— brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) January 11, 2016
