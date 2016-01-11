The power couple was married for more than two decades; they tied the knot back in 1992. The supermodel and the late singer also share a daughter, Alexandra, who is 15.
Though we're certain that these are dark days for Iman, the posts she's been sharing on Instagram over the final days of her husband's life have been nothing short of inspiring. One week ago, she commemorated the release of Bowie's final album by sharing the lyrics to a bittersweet track called "Lazarus."
Lazarus (David Bowie) Look up here, I'm in heaven I've got scars that can't be seen I've got drama, can't be stolen Everybody knows me now Look up here, man, I'm in danger I've got nothing left to lose I'm so high it makes my brain whirl Dropped my cell phone down below Ain't that just like me By the time I got to New York I was living like a king Then I used up all my money I was looking for your ass This way or no way You know, I'll be free Just like that bluebird Now ain't that just like me Oh I'll be free Just like that bluebird Oh I'll be free Ain't that just like me
We've collected a few other select posts below, which appear to speak both to Iman's extreme heartache and her incredible resilience.