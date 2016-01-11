Did your heart melt a little bit when you saw Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt take the stage together last night? Were you standing so close to the screen that your eyes hurt from the perfection that was The Big Short co-stars' onstage banter? Selena Gomez is right there with you.
Whether or not their bit was funny isn't really what's important here. What's important (very important) is that the moment is now etched in our memory for forever. Pitt looked more youthful and radiant than ever, and Gosling proved that white suits can be the most dapper. The world swooned.
Selena was no exception.
When asked what the best part of the Golden Globes after party was, the singer cut straight to the chase.
"I'm not going to lie, it's nice to, like, look at all of the hot guys that I admire," she told People magazine. "Like, I'm trying to find Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt right now." Niall, who?
The magazine then asked if she had a crush on Gosling, to which she replied, "I mean, is that even a question?" The singer also recently tweeted a picture reminding everyone just how good-looking Gosling is. We agree. Wholeheartedly.
Have you seen the Big Short yet tho..... Just saying pic.twitter.com/S2wz8AGKNL— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 8, 2016
But don't worry, she found Brad Pitt. We already know she can't keep her hands to herself, but with that dashing duo, who could?
Look at that loving gaze. Thanks for the reminder that dreams really do come true, Selena.
