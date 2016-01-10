Apple has yet to confirm or deny whether or not the iPhone 7 will do away with the standard headphone jack, but that hasn't stopped people from getting fired up about it anyway.
As Tech Crunch reports, more than 200,000 iPhone users have signed an online petition pleading with Apple to reconsider its rumored tweak. The issue, the petition argues, isn't merely a matter of practicality.
"Not only will this force iPhone users to dole out additional cash to replace their hi-fi headphones, it will singlehandedly create mountains of electronic waste that likely won't get recycled," the petition reads. "According to the United Nations, up to 90% of the world's electronic waste is illegally traded or dumped each year."
Without the 3.5-mm headphone jack, iPhone 7 users would have to use wireless or Lightning-compatible headsets. According to The Verge, losing the jack would likely make the iPhone 7 more efficient in terms of space, freeing up real estate inside the phone and making it easier for the device to be waterproofed. For some tech enthusiasts, that's worth sacrificing a pair of ear buds or having to shell out for a wireless headset.
Again, Apple hasn't confirmed the jack's removal. Will the petition dissuade them or will everyone just have to get on board with wireless technology?
