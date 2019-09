Apple has yet to confirm or deny whether or not the iPhone 7 will do away with the standard headphone jack, but that hasn't stopped people from getting fired up about it anyway.As Tech Crunch reports , more than 200,000 iPhone users have signed an online petition pleading with Apple to reconsider its rumored tweak. The issue, the petition argues, isn't merely a matter of practicality."Not only will this force iPhone users to dole out additional cash to replace their hi-fi headphones, it will singlehandedly create mountains of electronic waste that likely won't get recycled," the petition reads. "According to the United Nations, up to 90% of the world's electronic waste is illegally traded or dumped each year."Without the 3.5-mm headphone jack, iPhone 7 users would have to use wireless or Lightning-compatible headsets. According to The Verge , losing the jack would likely make the iPhone 7 more efficient in terms of space, freeing up real estate inside the phone and making it easier for the device to be waterproofed. For some tech enthusiasts, that's worth sacrificing a pair of ear buds or having to shell out for a wireless headset.Again, Apple hasn't confirmed the jack's removal. Will the petition dissuade them or will everyone just have to get on board with wireless technology?