The early 2000s were not the best time for celebrity fashion. It was the era of the infamous denim duo made up of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and a time when newsboy caps of all hues and textures were considered the perfect cherry on top of a special occasion outfit. Also, fedoras were worn by everyone without irony.



In 2002, you could see the dreamiest heartthrobs wearing the same Claire's-inspired jewelry that everyone in your grade rocked on a daily basis. And oh, the fringe. So much fringe. But there is comfort to be had by remembering the scary outfits of red carpets past — since you can hold your head up high, and say with confidence, "I look so much more fashionable than basically any movie star." Just mumble the, "...in 2002" part. Click ahead to cringe.

