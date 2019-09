Brides magazine is often considered the bible of wedding planning. And thanks to a (ridiculously expensive) new initiative, soon-to-be brides will be able to extend their Brides research beyond the pages with a real-life consultation.Just in time to cash in on engagement season , Brides has unveiled its "Bridal Style Package," which allows brides-to-be to tour the magazine's New York offices, meet with a senior fashion editor, and receive customized style advice. The price of the package is a cool $12,500 (and if you want to bring your mom or maid of honor, make that $15,000). Which, we'd like to remind you, is about half of the cost of an average American wedding In addition to the tour, the Bridal Style Package includes a chance to try on wedding dresses from Brides' fashion closet (cue the "Oohs" and "Aahs"). But we'd also like to remind you that you could do the same thing at a bridal boutique for free — and actually walk out with the dress, too (though that part won't be free).If you're planning a wedding, you already know that vendor services and venue rentals aren't cheap. If you spend $12,500 on a trip to the Brides office, you're likely slashing the budget for a DJ, wedding cake, gown, or other expenses.Even if you do have the extra cash, it would be wiser to invest it in a wedding planner in your area, who can provide much more insight into the logistics of your wedding than you'll get from a couple-hour meeting in New York (that includes breakfast, but not lunch)."What I'm seeing from our research is that the millennial girl wants experiences," Brides publisher Michelle Myers told WWD . Unfortunately for Brides, wedding-planning with your significant other — without plunking down extra dough you probably don't have — is still an incredible experience, and there are about a billion better ways to spend that money