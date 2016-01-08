In a magical start to London Collections Men, the male equivalent to London Fashion Week, Topshop's high-end men's line, Topman Design, delivered something special: a fall 2016 collection filled with Ron Weasley look-alikes.
The show consisted of several red-headed, Gryffindor alumni copycats in warm-colored two-piece velour suits (which we're guessing is some sort of graduation from standard athleisure to a Year 7's take), see-through floral button-ups, beanies that might as well be sorting hats, some denim, trousers, and lots of multi-level layering.
But what the collection reminded us of most wasn't just any old Ron Weasley. If you remember the post-Tri-Wizard Tournament's Yule Ball in the series' fourth installment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, you'll recall squealing at Ron in a secondhand dress robe from his "mum." Equipped with ruffles, velour, and a giant bow tie, the getup was so Topman — way before its time.
According to the Harry Potter Wikia (which is a credible source that actually exists), Ron was less than pleased with his outfit: "After getting dressed for the ball, in a desperate attempt to make his robes look more 'manly,' he used a severing charm on the ruff and cuffs, which eliminated the lace, but he did not do a very neat job and the edges ended up frayed looking." After seeing all 10 minutes of Topshop's aesthetic for next season, there will be no severing charms necessary.
Now, of course, the presentation wasn't actually inspired by Ron, but its inspiration is rooted in a string of words that are quintessential Weasley family values: "Construct. Deconstruct. Reconstruct." But back to our takeaway: If all of the above isn't enough to convince you that Ron is back and better than ever, see if you can spot the actual dress robe about seven minutes in. It's not only enchanting, it's just as charming and bewildering as its prototype. And if you don't believe us, well, just binge-watch the entire series (and the runway show) again to see what we mean. Evanesco!
The show consisted of several red-headed, Gryffindor alumni copycats in warm-colored two-piece velour suits (which we're guessing is some sort of graduation from standard athleisure to a Year 7's take), see-through floral button-ups, beanies that might as well be sorting hats, some denim, trousers, and lots of multi-level layering.
But what the collection reminded us of most wasn't just any old Ron Weasley. If you remember the post-Tri-Wizard Tournament's Yule Ball in the series' fourth installment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, you'll recall squealing at Ron in a secondhand dress robe from his "mum." Equipped with ruffles, velour, and a giant bow tie, the getup was so Topman — way before its time.
According to the Harry Potter Wikia (which is a credible source that actually exists), Ron was less than pleased with his outfit: "After getting dressed for the ball, in a desperate attempt to make his robes look more 'manly,' he used a severing charm on the ruff and cuffs, which eliminated the lace, but he did not do a very neat job and the edges ended up frayed looking." After seeing all 10 minutes of Topshop's aesthetic for next season, there will be no severing charms necessary.
Now, of course, the presentation wasn't actually inspired by Ron, but its inspiration is rooted in a string of words that are quintessential Weasley family values: "Construct. Deconstruct. Reconstruct." But back to our takeaway: If all of the above isn't enough to convince you that Ron is back and better than ever, see if you can spot the actual dress robe about seven minutes in. It's not only enchanting, it's just as charming and bewildering as its prototype. And if you don't believe us, well, just binge-watch the entire series (and the runway show) again to see what we mean. Evanesco!