It's been 19 years since Leonardo DiCaprio cemented his role as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor in 1997's Titanic. Two decades later, the never-married 41-year-old still holds the title, which has got people wondering, does Leo believe in marriage?
In a new interview with Parade, the star of The Revenant opens up about his take on the dwindling institution. "You’re 41 and still single. Do you believe in marriage?" the interviewer asked him bluntly. Leo played it cool. "That time will come when that time comes," responded the actor, who's dated a string of supermodels including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, and, most recently, Kelly Rohrbach.
"The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens." Okay, that's kind of a non-answer answer. But given the fragile, ephemeral nature of relationships in Hollywood these days, it's probably wise of Leo to not rush into settling down, without ruling anything out.
But if you want to get an unequivocal answer from Leo, just ask him about the environment — or the history of sexism. When questioned why women play such a small part in The Revenant, while the men are "gruesome and dominating" (spoiler alert: the movie contains a rape scene), the actor said it reflected the world of the film — as well as our own.
"This represents the savagery of a lawless culture," he explained. "Women have been the most persecuted people throughout all of recorded history, more than any race or religion." It's almost unheard of for an actor to take such an unequivocally feminist point of view, at the risk of sparking controversy. It gets tricky when you start ranking the mistreatment of marginalized groups throughout history. Although we really respect and appreciate Leo's forthrightness in calling out, you know, mankind for treating women like shit for a long, long time.
