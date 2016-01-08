True to form, Taylor Swift says she took the media’s myth-manufacturing of her as a viciously clingy serial-dater as inspiration for one of her biggest hit songs.
She performed an acoustic set at the GRAMMY museum last fall but the videos have been dropping this week. And the pop star paused for some stage banter before performing “Blank Space,” commenting on the meaning behind the song: the media’s portrayal of her love life.
In all seriousness, Swift says she wrote “Blank Space” in response to the media painting her as a “psycho, serial-dater girl,” joking about it at first. But on a serious note, she says that “Every single article had these descriptions of my personality that were very different from the actual personality, and my first reaction was to be like, 'man, that’s a bummer. This isn’t fun for me.'”
Swift’s aside just goes to show she’s learned and grown from the two-or-so years she suffered at the other end of mass-media frenzy. What impact the inevitably ensuing disillusionment will have on her fanbase remains to be seen. What does she mean it’s not accurate that she jetsets around the world, capturing men and locking them in her mansion, crying in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls? Nothing is real anymore.
The comments were followed by a stellar performance of the hit song that’s inspired covers from both Ryan Adams and Father John Misty (in the style of The Velvet Underground). Watch the clip and see for yourself.
