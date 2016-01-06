When we see Taylor Swift — or any pop megastar — we mostly see the sheen. Here she is, inviting half the world up onstage. There she goes, accepting a half-apology from Kanye at the VMAs.
So it’s easy to lose track of what made her famous in the first place. She’s a girl with a guitar and an amazing voice. In a September 30 performance at the Clive Davis Theater in the GRAMMY Museum to celebrate her record-breaking exhibit there, Swift reminded us why she became the star she is in the first place. Her “Wildest Dreams” performance is a step away from her controversial video and towards a more minimalist performance. Even her clothing — all black — is designed more to fit in than stand out.
What does stand out is an incredible performance that will remind you what an amazing singer-songwriter Swift is. Watch, listen. It’s great.
