That's the question most people are asking after the GOP frontrunner's latest tweet.
"Man shot inside Paris police station. Just announced that terror threat is at highest level," he tweeted on Thursday, after reports that a French cop shot and killed a knife-wielding man who tried to attack a Paris police station.
Man shot inside Paris police station. Just announced that terror threat is at highest level. Germany is a total mess-big crime. GET SMART!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2016
The problem? Trump concluded his tweet with, "Germany is a total mess... GET SMART!"
Unfortunately for Trump, the French capital is not in Germany. Naturally, the hashtag #ParisIsInGermany started trending on Twitter, as Trump's critics took aim at the billionaire for his geographic gaffe.
BREAKING: Angela Merkel surprised to find she has been responsible for Paris all this time. Oh, Trump. You dangerous fool. #ParisisinGermany— Adam Elms (@adelms8) January 7, 2016
Has anyone ever seen Donald Trump and Sarah Palin in the same room? Interesting. #ParisisinGermany #RussiaisinAlaska— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 7, 2016
I guess when Donald Trump's career eventually dries up he could become a geography teacher? #ParisisinGermany— Chris Poppe (@chrispoppe) January 7, 2016
There were also some pretty fantastic memes. The best being this one:
Trump supporters were quick to respond, saying that Trump was in fact referring to crime in Europe, as a whole.
Like him or hate him, Trump was talking about two different situations. If you believe he thinks that #ParisIsInGermany then you need help.— Garrett Martin (@GarrettMartin40) January 7, 2016
Sorry all, this isn't a Trump gaffe, he doesn't think Paris is in Germany - he's referring to different incidents. https://t.co/GTibz4TeTE— Scott Reid ⚡️ (@scottreid1980) January 7, 2016
Regardless, #ParisIsInGermany is still trending, and Trump has not responded to the criticism on Twitter.
A word of advice for anyone running for President of the United States: most Americans like it when their president isn't geographically challenged.