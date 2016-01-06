After a rough end to 2015, Ronda Rousey seems to be having a pretty good start to 2016.
Earlier this week, an editor at Sports Illustrated, MJ Day, posted a photograph revealing the next cover star of the brand's iconic swimsuit issue, clad in nothing but some gray body paint.
Day captioned the picture: "#instabooty if #2016 keeps going like this then I'm going to be one happy happy girl! #bootypaint #siswimsuit."
The tanned bearer of the #instabooty in the pic is unidentified, but the dots are pretty easy to connect. The ink on the right wrist of the model matches a tattoo previously seen on Rousey. The 28-year-old athlete also has very similar features to the woman covered in "#bootypaint" in the picture. They both have long blonde hair, and a toned, muscular figure.
Last night, the UFC fighter also announced she would be taking on another reputable role — as host of SNL. The January 23 episode will also feature musical guest Selena Gomez.
