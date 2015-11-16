Over the weekend, acclaimed UFC fighter and all-around badass Ronda Rousey lost, in a particularly shocking and brutal fashion, to Holly Holm. The major upset — which resulted in Rousey getting knocked out in the second round of the anticipated fight and winding up in the hospital — gained plenty of attention from fans, including some famous spectators.
While Rousey has been receiving a good amount of support, it seems some celebrities are looking to take their own jabs at her. Champion boxer Laila Ali, the daughter of the great Muhammed Ali, told TMZ.com that "in order to be the best in the world, you definitely don't ever get beat up like that in your prime, period."
Other stars, such as Donald Trump (who criticized Rousey for not being "a nice person," which, HA) and Lady Gaga seemed revel in Rousey's surprising takedown and took to Twitter to express their sense of schadenfreude. Then, in the ultimate form of fighting dirty online, Rousey's nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, took a cheap shot at her through 50 Cent's Instagram.
Don't these people realize that, even after this loss, Rousey is still one seriously tough woman — with more drive than ever — who takes no one's crap? Just something to think about.
Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2015
If this happened in a movie I would be mad cuz a foreshadow Lik that would be 2 fake. but it happened in real life😂
https://t.co/jzbOtZWWEF”— Scottie Wilbekin (@scottiew_5) November 16, 2015
Of course, Rousey seems to be taking it all in stride, and has assured her supporters she's doing just fine. Sorry, haters.
