Blade, Tony Montana, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Trinity, Vincent Vega, Austin Powers, and Patrick Bateman walk into a bar and...wait. WTF?
Some of your favorite films collide in this seriously cool, intensely trippy movie mashup, courtesy of film editor extraordinaire Antonio Mario Da Silva. Scenes from True Romance, Saturday Night Fever, Dirty Dancing, Scarface, Trainspotting, The Mask, Terminator, Basic Instinct, Cocktail, Collateral Damage, Carlito's Way, and yes, A Night at the Roxbury come together seamlessly in one epic nightclub scene while "Stayin' Alive" pumps out of the speakers. Tom Cruise is bartending (and scanning the crowd, gun in hand). Sharon Stone is writhing on the dance floor with Michael Douglas. John Travolta and Michael "Smooth Criminal" Jackson are feeling the music. And multiple Al Pacinos oversee it all.
Characters flirt, give each other the evil eye, and ultimately engage in a gun battle that leaves one iconic gangster dead. Watch below to see it all unfold. Is it just us or do Tony Manero and Anakin Skywalker totally have a connection?
