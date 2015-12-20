Thank you so much for following me ... Can't believe it's 10 MILLION of you!!!! You are amazing!!! I am appreciative and grateful and feeling humbled and blessed... Merry Christmas everyone, don't forget to tell those you love how special they are.... God Bless You!!! 🙏🙏❤️❤️

A photo posted by @krisjenner on Dec 18, 2015 at 6:53pm PST