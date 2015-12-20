It's official: Kris Jenner isn't like a regular mom, she's a cool mom. How cool? She has officially passed the 10 million followers mark on Instagram.
Over the weekend, the 60-year-old momager reached the 10 million followers milestone on Instagram — and made sure to thank her millions of fans with a celebratory post.
"Thank you so much for following me ... Can't believe it's 10 MILLION of you!!!!" Jenner wrote in the caption. "You are amazing!!! I am appreciative and grateful and feeling humbled and blessed."
The photo, posted on Saturday, had a collage of images featuring her daughters, grandchildren, a Christmas tree, a selfie, and a photo with Karl Largerfeld (naturally). She ended the note by saying, "Merry Christmas everyone, don't forget to tell those you love how special they are.... God Bless You!!!"
Kris Jenner's 10 million followers are impressive, but she's still barely keeping up with the rest of the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian has 55 million followers and Kylie Jenner has 45.5 million. Kendall has 44.2 million, while Khloe and Kourtney have 37.9 and 30.7 million, respectively.
However, Kris Jenner did officially beat out two of her family members: Caitlyn Jenner, who has 5.5 million followers, and Rob Kardashian, who only has 4.2 million followers.
Just how many moms can say that 10 million people are interested in photos they post of their perfectly contoured family and Karl Largerfeld? Not many.
Congratulations, Kris Jenner! Please celebrate with another post, this time of Saint West!
OPENER IMAGE: Rob Latour/REX Shutterstock.
